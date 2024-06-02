﻿
Chinese vice premier urges all-out efforts to ensure smooth, fair college entrance exam

Xinhua
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has urged all-out efforts to support the upcoming 2024 national college entrance examination and take due responsibilities to ensure it is smooth and fair.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Sunday inspected preparatory work for the exam, also known as Gaokao, which usually kicks off on June 7 each year.

At a Beijing middle school exam site, Ding learned about the exam room arrangement, waiting-for-exam management as well as related services. He also had talks with the staff members working in the monitoring, broadcasting and exam rooms.

He acknowledged their hard work. Also on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, Ding extended sincere greetings and gratitude to all those working to ensure that everything linked to the exam proceeds as planned.

Noting that the number of students registering for this year's Gaokao hit a record high, Ding urged meticulous services in terms of traffic control and heatstroke prevention as well as combating noise and ensuring accommodation hygiene, with an aim to create a sound and comfortable exam environment.

At the Beijing Education Examinations Authority, Ding stressed that fairness and safety are the lifeline of Gaokao, asking for strict confidentiality management and crackdown on exam fraud.

Data from the education ministry show that 13.42 million students have registered for China's 2024 national college entrance examination, an increase of 510,000 students from last year. Gaokao is considered the most important exam in China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
