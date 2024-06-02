﻿
Anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China only ends up in self-destruction: Chinese defense minister

Anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will only end up in self-destruction, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said Sunday.
Dong made the remarks in his speech at the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan are pursuing separation in an incremental way, Dong said, warning that they will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history.

Some external interfering forces keep emboldening "Taiwan independence" separatists in an attempt to contain China with Taiwan, Dong noted, adding that these malicious intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation.

