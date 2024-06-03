﻿
Ministry spokesperson responds to Chinese blogger's vandalism

Iron Head causes a storm on social media after vandalizing Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, prompting a reminder that Chinese citizens abroad should abide by local laws and regulations.
At a regular press briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded to a foreign journalist's question about a Chinese blogger's claim to have vandalized a stone pillar at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine.

Mao said: "I want to stress that the Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of Japan's wartime militaristic aggression. Japan should earnestly reflect on its statements and commitments regarding its history of aggression, and take concrete actions to gain the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community. At the same time, I would like to remind Chinese citizens abroad to abide by local laws and regulations and express their demands rationally."

In the video shared online, a man identifying himself as Iron Head went to the Yasukuni Shrine on Saturday, urinated on the pillar, and then wrote the word "toilet" in red spray paint.

Ministry spokesperson responds to Chinese blogger's vandalism

A screenshot of the video where Iron Head writes the word "toilet" on the stone pillar of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.

"Faced with the Japanese government's permission to discharge nuclear wastewater, what can we do? No, I will give them some color to see," Iron Head said in the video.

Known for exposing fraudulent activities of various businesses on major platforms, Iron Head has garnered a significant following.

Earlier this year, during a livestream, Iron Head revealed his past involvement in prostitution, leading to his account being banned.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
