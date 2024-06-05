﻿
News / Nation

Former senior provincial political advisor handed life sentence for taking bribes

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
Sun Shutao, formerly a senior political adviser in east China's Shandong Province, was sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment on the charge of accepting bribes.
Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
Former senior provincial political advisor handed life sentence for taking bribes
China Central Television

Sun Shutao, formerly a senior political adviser in east China's Shandong Province, stands trial in a court on Wednesday.

Sun Shutao, formerly a senior political adviser in east China's Shandong Province, was sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment on the charge of accepting bribes.

The court in the northern Shanxi Province found that Sun, formerly vice chairman of the Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, had accepted bribes worth a total of over 129 million yuan (US$18.14 million) between 2001 and 2023.

During that period of time, Sun took advantage of his various positions in Shandong, including his role as vice chairman of the provincial committee of the CPPCC and mayor of Jinan and Weihai, to seek profits for others in enterprise operations, project contracting and position changes, according to the court.

Sun was also deprived of his political rights for life. All of his personal property were confiscated, and all illegal gains will also be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to the court.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     