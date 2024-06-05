Former senior provincial political advisor handed life sentence for taking bribes

Sun Shutao, formerly a senior political adviser in east China's Shandong Province, was sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment on the charge of accepting bribes.

China Central Television

Sun Shutao, formerly a senior political adviser in east China's Shandong Province, was sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment on the charge of accepting bribes.

The court in the northern Shanxi Province found that Sun, formerly vice chairman of the Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, had accepted bribes worth a total of over 129 million yuan (US$18.14 million) between 2001 and 2023.

During that period of time, Sun took advantage of his various positions in Shandong, including his role as vice chairman of the provincial committee of the CPPCC and mayor of Jinan and Weihai, to seek profits for others in enterprise operations, project contracting and position changes, according to the court.

Sun was also deprived of his political rights for life. All of his personal property were confiscated, and all illegal gains will also be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to the court.