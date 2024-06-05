﻿
Kunming hospital fined for providing 'male genital cleaning' services

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
Authorities in southwest China's Yunnan Province punish two hospitals for offering services for male patients under the pretext of healthcare that have been deemed inappropriate.
Three privately-owned hospitals in Kunming, capital of south China's Yunnan Province have been fined for providing services for men deemed inappropriate.

The implicated hospitals, Renai Hospital, Guandu Minsheng Hospital, and Yiliang Wuzhou Clinic, have all received penalties.

Promoted by advertising cards with a QR code, Ren'ai Hospital in Kunming offered "male genital cleaning" under the pretext of healthcare, according to a report by thepaper.cn.

A customer service representative at the hospital said the service was performed by female nurses using hydrotherapy devices on male private parts, which could improve conditions such as prostatitis and kidney weakness, according to a previous report.

Guandu Minsheng Hospital was fined 160,000 yuan, and had two male sexual function rehabilitation devices and one detection device confiscated. Yiliang Wuzhou Clinic was fined 5,000 yuan.

