﻿
News / Nation

China to see high temperatures, rainfall during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Xinhua
  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
Heavy rainfall will hit many areas in south China and high temperatures are expected to scorch part of north China during the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0

Heavy rainfall will hit many areas in south China and high temperatures are expected to scorch part of north China during the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the meteorological authority said on Wednesday.

From Saturday to Monday, vast parts of south China will experience rainfall, with torrential rain in some areas, Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of the National Climate Center, told a press conference.

Showers or thundershowers will also batter northeast China and part of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jia added.

During the period, some parts in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will see their daily maximum temperatures hit 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, while provinces including Hebei, Shandong and Henan will bake in scorching weather with highs expected to reach 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

The center advised the public to pay close attention to the weather forecast and avoid traveling in extreme weather conditions.

Efforts should be made to strengthen disaster prevention in mountainous regions and areas prone to geological disasters, and people should be vigilant about the impact of strong convective weather on outdoor activities, according to the center.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     