China to see high temperatures, rainfall during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Heavy rainfall will hit many areas in south China and high temperatures are expected to scorch part of north China during the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

Heavy rainfall will hit many areas in south China and high temperatures are expected to scorch part of north China during the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the meteorological authority said on Wednesday.

From Saturday to Monday, vast parts of south China will experience rainfall, with torrential rain in some areas, Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of the National Climate Center, told a press conference.

Showers or thundershowers will also batter northeast China and part of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jia added.

During the period, some parts in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will see their daily maximum temperatures hit 35 to 38 degrees Celsius, while provinces including Hebei, Shandong and Henan will bake in scorching weather with highs expected to reach 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

The center advised the public to pay close attention to the weather forecast and avoid traveling in extreme weather conditions.

Efforts should be made to strengthen disaster prevention in mountainous regions and areas prone to geological disasters, and people should be vigilant about the impact of strong convective weather on outdoor activities, according to the center.