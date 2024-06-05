China's 37 rivers see floods above warning levels

Some 37 small and medium-sized rivers in China reported floods exceeding alert marks triggered by heavy downpours, according to the Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday.

These rivers, located in provincial-level regions including northeast China's Heilongjiang, south China's Guangdong and Guangxi, and southwest China's Yunnan, saw above warning-line floods from Monday morning to Wednesday noon, according to the ministry.

From June 6 to 10, torrential rain is forecast to hit parts of southwest China, south China, and the regions south of the Yangtze River, raising the water levels of some rivers in Guangxi, Guangdong and Fujian over the alarm marks, said the ministry.

The ministry is deploying targeted work to prevent and respond to rainstorms and floods, and local water resources authorities are strengthening precaution and response efforts.