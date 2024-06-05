3 people trapped in tunnel collapse in northwest China found dead

Three people trapped in a tunnel cave-in in northwest China's Qinghai Province were found dead by early Wednesday, said local authorities.

Three people trapped in a tunnel cave-in in northwest China's Qinghai Province were found dead by early Wednesday, said local authorities.

The tunnel under construction in Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, the city of Haidong, collapsed Tuesday afternoon, trapping three.

An investigation into the causes is underway, and business operations of companies involved in the accident have been suspended, according to the city's emergency management bureau.