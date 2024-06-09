﻿
News / Nation

China National Traditional Orchestra to perform Dragon Boat Festival concert in Beijing

Xinhua
  19:43 UTC+8, 2024-06-09       0
The China National Traditional Orchestra is scheduled to hold a concert at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Monday to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival.
Xinhua
  19:43 UTC+8, 2024-06-09       0

The China National Traditional Orchestra is scheduled to hold a concert at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing on Monday to celebrate the 2024 Dragon Boat Festival.

During the two-hour show, performers will captivate the audience with classic pieces such as "Military Hardware" and "Bosom Friend." The former will feature a pipa quintet, while the latter will involve a guqin, which is a plucked seven-string Chinese musical instrument.

The performance will be led by Liu Sha, lead conductor of the China National Traditional Orchestra, who is renowned for his support, commissioning and interpretation of original compositions by emerging Chinese musicians. His remarkable accomplishments have earned him widespread recognition within the music community.

Founded in 1960, the orchestra has been dedicated to creating the new through the old, all while sticking to tradition. Committed to the advancement of China's national music heritage, the orchestra actively fosters the creative revitalization and progressive evolution of China's rich traditional culture.

The Dragon Boat Festival is one of China's major traditional holidays, falling on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar. It falls June 10 this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     