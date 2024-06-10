News / Nation

China sees 110 mln domestic tourist trips during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

China saw 110 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 6.3 percent from the same period last year.
China saw 110 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 6.3 percent from the same period last year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Monday.

Domestic tourists spent 40.35 billion yuan (about 5.57 billion US dollars) during the holiday from Saturday to Monday, up 8.1 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

Tourists are gravitating toward more flexible and personalized travel options, opting for leisurely-paced vacations, in-depth experiences, and ample relaxation. Yunnan, Qinghai, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, and Guizhou have emerged as the favored destinations for young travelers. These locations are particularly popular for road trips and summer retreats, the ministry said.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional holiday in China. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar and fell on Monday this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
