China to include New Zealand in list of unilateral visa-free countries

Xinhua
  14:35 UTC+8, 2024-06-13
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that China will include New Zealand in the list of unilateral visa-free countries.
Reuters

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Governor General Cindy Kiro welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang with a traditional Maori welcome and honor guard, during Li Qiang's visit to New Zealand, on the grounds of the official residence of the Governor-General, in Wellington, New Zealand, on June 13, 2024.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that China will include New Zealand in the list of unilateral visa-free countries and hopes that New Zealand will provide more convenience for Chinese citizens to visit New Zealand.

Li made the remarks during talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

China and New Zealand on Thursday agreed to initiate negotiations on service trade negative lists.

Li called on New Zealand and China to eliminate non-economic disruptions in their economic and trade relations, so as to provide businesses with stable expectations and a favorable business environment.

Li said that the respective development of China and New Zealand is an opportunity for each other rather than a challenge.

The two countries should continue to be partners of mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit, and mutual learning, as well as partners of solidarity and coordination.

Li said the Chinese side hopes that New Zealand can support Hong Kong in joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Source: Xinhua
