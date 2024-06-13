Chinese premier calls on China, New Zealand to stay as partners for common development

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday called on China and New Zealand to always stay as partners for common development.

In his meeting with New Zealand's Governor-General Cindy Kiro, Li said China and New Zealand share similar development concepts, cultural values and international propositions, adding that the two countries have benefited from each other's development over the years.

Conveying cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to Kiro, Li noted that the friendship between the two countries has remained vibrant and bilateral ties have made significant progress since the establishment of diplomatic ties 52 years ago.

This visit, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership, is a trip of friendship and cooperation, said Li.

China is ready to work with New Zealand to jointly update the comprehensive strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the people of the two countries and the world, he added.

China is willing to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation with New Zealand, enhance people-to-people exchanges in such areas as education and culture, expand personnel exchanges, and support the people of both countries in creating more stories of friendly interactions, said Li.

Requesting Li to convey her sincere regards to Xi, Kiro said New Zealand is willing to continuously deepen cooperation with China in various fields, enhance cultural exchanges, further promote the friendship between the two peoples, and jointly address global issues such as climate change.