Over 10 people have been found to have spread false information about the abuse of giant pandas and verbally abused panda breeding experts, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province said in a notice issued on Thursday evening.

The center said the individuals spread false information about the abuse of giant pandas at the Dujiangyan and Shenshuping bases, distributing materials as fans and intentionally falling to the ground to create a scene in order to mislead unaware members of the public.

They have also contacted local and overseas media outlets to spread disinformation about the breeding, management, scientific research, and protection work of giant pandas.

Some of them even stalked, photographed, and verbally abused the center's panda experts within the park, uploading their images to the Internet to create online bullying incidents which caused severe physical and psychological harm to the experts, and has affected their lives and work.

The center has promptly reported to the police the extreme remarks and behaviors of the people involved.

Those who interfere with the normal work of the center, harass its staff, spread false information, and conduct unauthorized live broadcasts at various bases will be permanently banned from entering and visiting all bases of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, the center said.

The center added that international cooperation in giant panda conservation is of great significance.

In the past, the center has repeatedly explained, shared scientific knowledge, and debunked rumors regarding the breeding management and cooperation of giant pandas at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. Information such as abusing giant pandas, conducting unethical experiments on them, or using them for genetic research is all speculation and fabrication.