﻿
News / Nation

Former VP of China Development Bank stands trial for bribe-taking

Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2024-06-14       0
Zhou Qingyu, a former vice president of China Development Bank, stood trial on bribery-related charges on Friday, at a court in Changchun, Jilin Province.
Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2024-06-14       0

Zhou Qingyu, a former vice president of China Development Bank, stood trial on bribery-related charges on Friday, at a court in Changchun, Jilin Province.

According to the indictment, between 2013 and 2023, Zhou took advantage of his various positions at the bank to provide assistance to others in matters such as loan financing, project contracting, business operations, and personnel arrangements. In return, Zhou accepted money and valuables worth over 67.43 million yuan (US$9.5 million).

Also, after leaving relevant posts, he was found to have abused the influence he gained from his previous posts to seek unfair benefits for others, accepting money and gifts worth about 1 million yuan in return, the prosecutors said.

During the trial, prosecutors, the defendant and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts.

In his final statement, Zhou pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

A verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Development Bank
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     