﻿
News / Nation

NW China creates bird-friendly solutions for safer power infrastructure

Xinhua
  22:43 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
As a drone buzzed above the 110-kilovolt (kV) Lijia transmission line tower in Qingtongxia City, conducting a routine inspection, a curious flock of birds settled on the tower.
Xinhua
  22:43 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0

As a drone buzzed above the 110-kilovolt (kV) Lijia transmission line tower in Qingtongxia City, conducting a routine inspection, a curious flock of birds circled and settled on a corner of the tower, discovering an artificial rattan nest for temporary sanctuary.

Nourished by the Yellow River, the city in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is a haven of aquatic plants and lush vegetation, attracting a variety of birds. Magpies are commonly found around the transmission towers, while waders like the white spoonbill, grey crane and grey-headed lapwing inhabit the nearby wetlands.

"Birds often choose Qingtongxia's power grid towers for nesting," said Yang Zhiwei, safety supervisor of the power transmission operation at the Wuzhong Electric Power Supply Company of the State Grid.

"But, the materials birds bring for their nests can cause short circuits, and their conductive excrement poses a significant risk to both the grid and the birds, often leading to faults," Yang added.

To ensure grid safety without disrupting bird life, Yang and his team, under the "Migratory Bird Lifeline" public welfare project of the State Grid, collaborated with ornithologists to analyze tower distribution in relation to foraging and breeding patterns of birds.

Their joint efforts resulted in the placement of anti-pumping devices for better bird protection and the designation of safe habitat zones for birds along the power lines in Qingtongxia.

"In the past, we often installed bird deterrent devices on top of power towers to prevent birds from perching, which also made it inconvenient for maintenance workers to carry out work on the towers," Yang said.

In collaboration with academic institutions, insulated by-pass jumpers have been developed, which were installed on all tension towers of the 110-kV Lijia line.

In 2023, the insulated by-pass jumpers were used in the building of Ningxia's first ecological bird protection demonstration power line, offering an innovative solution to ensure a safe habitat for birds.

"The towers equipped with insulated by-pass jumpers offer ample habitat space for birds and feature artificial bird nests. As a result, we no longer need bird-repellent devices like before," Yang said.

Over 40 transmission towers along the 110-kV Lijia line in Qingtongxia and its vicinity have been outfitted with these jumpers, resulting in zero line trips recorded to date, according to the Wuzhong Electric Power Supply Company.

"Shifting from bird repulsion to coexistence brings us a profound sense of achievement," Yang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     