Beijing ready to continue panda protection cooperation with Canberra: Premier Li

Xinhua
  10:57 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
China is ready to continue cooperation with Australia on panda protection and research, and hopes that Australia will always be a friendly home for giant pandas.
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas and China's Premier Li Qiang react while at the panda enclosure at Adelaide Zoo on June 16, 2024, in Adelaide, Australia.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China is ready to continue cooperation with Australia on panda protection and research, and hopes that Australia will always be a friendly home for giant pandas.

He made the remarks when visiting the Adelaide Zoo for China-Australia cooperation in panda protection and research. Adelaide Zoo hosts Wang Wang and Fu Ni, the Southern Hemisphere's only pair of giant pandas.

Wang Wang and Fu Ni will return to China this year as agreed by the two sides, he noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
