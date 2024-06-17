News / Nation

China launches anti-dumping probe into EU pork

China on Monday started an anti-dumping investigation into certain pork and pig by-products imported from the European Union, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
The investigation has been launched in response to an application submitted by the China Animal Agriculture Association on behalf of the domestic industry, the ministry said in a statement.

The application has met all the conditions for filing an anti-dumping probe, according to the ministry.

The probe will look into certain pork and pig by-products originating from the EU from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

It will also investigate any damage done to related Chinese industries from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023.

The probe is expected to end before June 17, 2025, but may be extended for half a year under special circumstances.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
