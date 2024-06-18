Chinese premier arrives in Malaysia for official visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Tuesday for an official visit to Malaysia, the third and last leg of his eight-day tour that has taken him to New Zealand and Australia.

During his stay in Malaysia, Li will have talks with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and attend an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations with Anwar.