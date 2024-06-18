4 killed after torrential rains lash east China

Four people have been killed after heavy rain battered Shanghang County in east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

Four people have been killed after heavy rain battered Shanghang County in east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

From Sunday to Monday, 15 townships in the county experienced 24-hour rainfall that exceeded all previous records, according to the local flood control and drought relief headquarters.

According to preliminary statistics, as of 5:30pm Tuesday, 66,498 people in the county have been affected. Communication and power infrastructure in the disaster-stricken areas have not yet been fully restored, and there remains a risk of secondary landslides in some areas.

Local authorities have stepped up efforts to repair infrastructure, and a comprehensive assessment of the situation is underway.