﻿
News / Nation

Shanghai concertgoers get refunds for views blocked by pillars

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  14:12 UTC+8, 2024-06-20       0
The organizer of Malaysian singer Fish Leong's Shanghai concert has been ordered to refund some ticket fees, with the maximum refund reaching 70 percent, after nine fans sued.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  14:12 UTC+8, 2024-06-20       0

The organizer of Malaysian singer Fish Leong's Shanghai concert has been ordered to refund some ticket fees in tiers, with the maximum refund reaching 70 percent of the original price, after nine fans sued, claiming their views at the concert were blocked by pillars and demanding refunds, the Minhang District People's Court in Shanghai said in a ruling issued on Thursday.

The nine plaintiffs, who purchased tickets ranging from 999 yuan (US$137.60) to 1,299 yuan to attend the concert on May 20 and 21, 2023, claimed that their views were obstructed by pillars surrounding the stage during the concert without being informed in advance, and they had failed to reach an agreement with the organizer on compensation.

Each filed a lawsuit against the concert's organizer, the Shanghai Morefun entertainment company, and the court decided to consolidate the nine lawsuits for joint proceedings.

Shanghai concertgoers get refunds for views blocked by pillars
The Paper

The stage of Fish Leong's Shanghai concert

The nine plaintiffs demanded a refund of the original ticket price, along with punitive compensation amounting to three times the ticket cost. They contended that the organizer had failed to inform them beforehand of significant visual obstructions, accusing the defendant of fraudulent behavior and infringement of consumer rights.

The court confirmed the plaintiffs' claim that their view was obstructed. However, the existing evidence was insufficient to exclude all reasonable doubts and was not enough to determine that the defendant committed fraud.

The court believed that the defendant provided service that did not meet the agreement between the two parties, and there were obvious defects, constituting a breach of contract. Therefore, the defendant should bear the liability for breach of contract.

Since the plaintiffs did not leave the venue immediately and thus rejected the defendant's defective performance, the court expressed difficulty in supporting the plaintiff's request for a full refund and believed that a partial refund could be requested instead.

In summary, the court's first instance judgment ruled that the defendant should refund the ticket prices to the nine plaintiffs according to a tiered refund ratio, based on the individual ticket prices of 420 yuan, 650 yuan, and 910 yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     