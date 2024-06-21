﻿
China firmly opposes Japan's illegal unilateral sanctions

Xinhua
China strongly deplores and firmly opposes Japan's unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law against China-based companies.
China strongly deplores and firmly opposes Japan's unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law against China-based companies, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on Japan's trade restrictions on China-based companies. Japan's foreign ministry announced on Friday that it has imposed trade restrictions on China-based companies as part of the fresh round of sanctions against individuals and groups doing business with Russia.

"We noted the reports," Lin said, adding that China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, and it is China's lawful right to carry out normal trade and economic cooperation with Russia on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. Such cooperation shall not be disrupted or undermined by other parties.

Lin said Japan, in disregard of China's just position, followed certain country's suit by imposing illicit unilateral sanctions.

"We will take all measures necessary to firmly safeguard our legitimate and lawful rights and interests," Lin said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
