4 dead, 1 missing in central China rainstorms

Torrential rains have triggered mountain torrents in a county in central China's Hunan Province, leaving four dead and one missing, authorities said Monday.

Yuanling County saw record rainfall in Wuqiangxi Town from 2 am to 8 am Saturday, reaching 337.8 mm, according to the county's emergency management department. The rains have triggered mountain torrents as well as severe waterlogging in the town.

The county has activated emergency response and organized efforts to ensure the necessary supplies, and restore power, telecommunications and transportation services.

Rainstorms have wreaked havoc in Hunan by unleashing flash floods and mudslides. On Sunday, eight people were killed following a landslide in Xinhuang Dong Autonomous County of Huaihua City.

The province's flood control and drought relief headquarters on Monday afternoon upgraded the emergency response for floods from Level IV to Level III.

Previously, the provincial meteorological service issued a warning of incessant torrential rain expected to lash the province this week, with some areas predicted to receive over 500 mm of rainfall.

On Monday, the provincial capital Changsha saw 15 waterlogged roads after intense rain. The city's subway Line 2 and Line 3 have suspended operation.