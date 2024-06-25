China assures safety of foreigners after Suzhou knife attack

A Japanese mother and her child were attacked by a knife-wielding man in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on June 24, local police said today.

They were attacked by a 52-year-old Chinese man surnamed Zhou at a bus station in Suzhou's New District. During the attack, another Chinese citizen attempted to intervene but was also stabbed and seriously injured.

The mother and child were sent to hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The Chinese victim who intervened remains in critical condition.

The attacker has been arrested and is facing criminal charges. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

After the attack, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry assured that China is committed to foreigners' safety.

"We express our regret over such an incident. China will continue to take effective measures to protect all foreigners' safety in China, said spokesperson Mao Ning.

Addressing the question of whether the attack was targeted at Japanese citizens, Mao said it was an isolated incident and could have happened in any country in the world.