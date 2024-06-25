﻿
News / Nation

China assures safety of foreigners after Suzhou knife attack

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  19:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
Japanese mother and child treated in hospital after bus station incident while Chinese bystander who tried to intervene is in a critical condition. The attacker has been arrested.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  19:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0

A Japanese mother and her child were attacked by a knife-wielding man in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on June 24, local police said today.

They were attacked by a 52-year-old Chinese man surnamed Zhou at a bus station in Suzhou's New District. During the attack, another Chinese citizen attempted to intervene but was also stabbed and seriously injured.

The mother and child were sent to hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The Chinese victim who intervened remains in critical condition.

The attacker has been arrested and is facing criminal charges. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

After the attack, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry assured that China is committed to foreigners' safety.

"We express our regret over such an incident. China will continue to take effective measures to protect all foreigners' safety in China, said spokesperson Mao Ning.

Addressing the question of whether the attack was targeted at Japanese citizens, Mao said it was an isolated incident and could have happened in any country in the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     