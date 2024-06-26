﻿
News / Nation

Novo Nordisk says weight-loss drug Wegovy approved in China

AFP
  12:35 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
Novo Nordisk's flagship weight-loss drug Wegovy has been approved for use in China, the Danish pharmaceutical giant said.
AFP
  12:35 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
SSI ļʱ
Novo Nordisk says weight-loss drug Wegovy approved in China
Reuters

A user named Rebekah Carl poses with her prescription of Wegovy in New Columbia, Pennsylvania, US, on November 13, 2023.

Novo Nordisk's flagship weight-loss drug Wegovy has been approved for use in China, the Danish pharmaceutical giant said.

The company — Europe's largest by market capitalization — confirmed to AFP on Tuesday that China had given the green light for the breakthrough treatment in people who are overweight or obese with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

It was not clear when Wegovy would be formally launched in China, where Novo Nordisk's sales rose by 11 percent last year at constant exchange rates.

Its patent in the world's second-most populous nation expires in 2026.

Based on the semaglutide molecule, Wegovy is seen as spearheading a revolution in the treatment of obesity, a major cause of ill-health across the developed world.

In the United States — the group's largest such market — Wegovy has also been approved to treat heart disease in adults who are overweight or obese.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     