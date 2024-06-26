Visa-free policy boosts passenger flow to China at Amsterdam airport

﻿
China's visa-free policy has boosted passenger flows from Schiphol Airport in the Dutch city of Amsterdam to China, with major airlines expanding capacity to meet rising demand.

The number of weekly flights to China has increased to 42 from 29 last year, Airline Partnerships Director at Schiphol Airport Wilco Sweijen told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"We are now seeing a much higher demand of passengers going to China," he said, adding that Schiphol Airport has recently ramped up its security and ground handling staff to accommodate the surge in passengers during the summer travel season.

Su Jie, sales director of China Southern Airlines' Europe and Amsterdam Office, said that from July 1, the airline will increase weekly flights from Amsterdam to Beijing and Guangzhou to 14. It uses the latest Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft to provide an enhanced travel experience for passengers.

Other airlines flying to China have either already increased or plan to increase their flight frequencies in response to the growing demand spurred by the visa-free policy.

In May, China extended its visa-free policy until December 31, 2025, for citizens of the Netherlands and 11 other countries. Holders of valid ordinary passports from these countries can now enter China without a visa for business, tourism, family visits, or transit, for stays for up to 15 days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
