China to exempt visas for Kiwis, Aussies, Poles starting July 1
China has expanded its visa-free entry to New Zealand, Australia, and Poland.
In a previous announcement from City News Service, it was reported that China offered unilateral visa exemptions for Australia and New Zealand. You can check out the related content via this link:
To make it easier for foreigners to visit China, the country is expanding its list of visa-exempt nations.
Starting as a trial run, China will introduce a visa-free policy for regular passport holders from New Zealand, Australia, and Poland.
From July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025, citizens of those countries can enter China without a visa for stays of up to 15 days. Whether traveling for business, tourism, visiting family and friends, or just passing through, citizens of relevant countries enjoy visa-free entry.
However, if you do not meet the visa-free criteria, you will still need to obtain a visa before your trip.
For those keeping track (or for those who may have missed), here's a running list of announcements regarding visa-free travel:
- Visa-Free policy expands to all of the Yangtze River Delta
- Visa-free entry for group tours
- Visa-free agreements extended to 2025 for 12 countries
- Georgia added to visa-free agreement lists
- 16 Countries added to visa-free travel since December 2023
Whether you're planning a business trip, a vacation, or a visit to loved ones, the opportunity to explore China hassle-free awaits.