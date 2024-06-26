China to exempt visas for Kiwis, Aussies, Poles starting July 1

China has expanded its visa-free entry to New Zealand, Australia, and Poland.

In a previous announcement from City News Service, it was reported that China offered unilateral visa exemptions for Australia and New Zealand. You can check out the related content via this link:

To make it easier for foreigners to visit China, the country is expanding its list of visa-exempt nations.



Starting as a trial run, China will introduce a visa-free policy for regular passport holders from New Zealand, Australia, and Poland.

From July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025, citizens of those countries can enter China without a visa for stays of up to 15 days. Whether traveling for business, tourism, visiting family and friends, or just passing through, citizens of relevant countries enjoy visa-free entry.



However, if you do not meet the visa-free criteria, you will still need to obtain a visa before your trip.

For those keeping track (or for those who may have missed), here's a running list of announcements regarding visa-free travel:

Whether you're planning a business trip, a vacation, or a visit to loved ones, the opportunity to explore China hassle-free awaits.