﻿
News / Nation

China to exempt visas for Kiwis, Aussies, Poles starting July 1

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  13:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
From July 1, citizens of New Zealand, Australia, and Poland will be added to the list of countries whose citizens can enter China without a visa for stays of up to 15 days.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  13:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
China to exempt visas for Kiwis, Aussies, Poles starting July 1
CFP

China has expanded its visa-free entry to New Zealand, Australia, and Poland.

In a previous announcement from City News Service, it was reported that China offered unilateral visa exemptions for Australia and New Zealand. You can check out the related content via this link:

To make it easier for foreigners to visit China, the country is expanding its list of visa-exempt nations.

Starting as a trial run, China will introduce a visa-free policy for regular passport holders from New Zealand, Australia, and Poland.

From July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025, citizens of those countries can enter China without a visa for stays of up to 15 days. Whether traveling for business, tourism, visiting family and friends, or just passing through, citizens of relevant countries enjoy visa-free entry.

However, if you do not meet the visa-free criteria, you will still need to obtain a visa before your trip.

For those keeping track (or for those who may have missed), here's a running list of announcements regarding visa-free travel:

Whether you're planning a business trip, a vacation, or a visit to loved ones, the opportunity to explore China hassle-free awaits.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Yangtze River
Visa
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     