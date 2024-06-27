Former senior legislator of Shanghai stands trial for bribery

Dong Yunhu, a former senior legislator of Shanghai, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Hefei in east China's Anhui Province on Thursday.

Dong was the former secretary of the leading Party members' group of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress and former chairman of the committee.

According to the Hefei municipal procuratorate, Dong took undue advantage of his various positions from 2002 to 2023 to assist relevant organizations and individuals in matters concerning financing and loans, land transfer, business operations, and personnel arrangements. In return, he illegally accepted money and valuables worth over 148 million yuan (US$20.8 million).

At the trial, the prosecutors presented evidence, which was examined by the defendant and his defense counsel. The two sides gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

Dong pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.