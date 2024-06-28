﻿
News / Nation

Nearly 77 percent of netizens in rural China shop online: blue book

Xinhua
  19:37 UTC+8, 2024-06-28       0
An official blue book on the latest information about China's online consumption released on Friday shows that 76.7 percent of Chinese netizens in rural areas shop online.
Xinhua
  19:37 UTC+8, 2024-06-28       0

An official blue book on the latest information about China's online consumption released on Friday shows that 76.7 percent of Chinese netizens in rural areas shop online.

Netizens in rural areas prefer to shop on short video platforms — the proportion of netizens shopping on such platforms is 1.2 percentage points higher in rural areas compared with urban areas, according to the blue book released by the China Internet Network Information Center, an organization under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

According to the blue book, over 900 million people in China shop online; 95.1 percent and 88.5 percent of the country's post-90s and post-00s generations, born in the 1990s and 2000s respectively, are online shoppers.

The blue book shows that 85.4 percent of females in China shop online, making up an important group of the country's online consumers.

Among the country's population aged 60 and above, which reached nearly 300 million by the end of 2023, 69.8 percent use online platforms for shopping, especially for consumption in sectors of health and medication, culture, tourism, and other entertainment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     