Nearly 77 percent of netizens in rural China shop online: blue book

An official blue book on the latest information about China's online consumption released on Friday shows that 76.7 percent of Chinese netizens in rural areas shop online.

Netizens in rural areas prefer to shop on short video platforms — the proportion of netizens shopping on such platforms is 1.2 percentage points higher in rural areas compared with urban areas, according to the blue book released by the China Internet Network Information Center, an organization under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

According to the blue book, over 900 million people in China shop online; 95.1 percent and 88.5 percent of the country's post-90s and post-00s generations, born in the 1990s and 2000s respectively, are online shoppers.

The blue book shows that 85.4 percent of females in China shop online, making up an important group of the country's online consumers.

Among the country's population aged 60 and above, which reached nearly 300 million by the end of 2023, 69.8 percent use online platforms for shopping, especially for consumption in sectors of health and medication, culture, tourism, and other entertainment.