Moviegoers feast on more diversified 2024 cinematic line-up

This year's cinematic line-up in Chinese box office has proved a feast for Zhou Lin — a satisfied cinephile who has already watched more than 10 foreign productions in brick-and-mortar theaters till June. These imported movies include French Oscar-winning crime drama "Anatomy of a Fall," US documentary "Kim's Video," and dystopian war thriller "Civil War" — and counting. The 2024 selection of foreign films is much richer in terms of genre and content than before when imported movies were dominantly those churned out in Hollywood, Zhou said.

Diverse choices According to an official tally, at least 30 imported films have been released in Chinese mainland cinemas this year. While these films come from mulitiple countries and regions, they also cover a range of genres, like sci-fi, action, animation and drama.

Yu Chao, deputy general manager of Beijing's Capital Cinema chain, said that ticket sales for imported films have accounted for about 15 percent of the chain's total revenue since the start of 2024. Legendary Pictures' "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is among the top-grossing films on the Chinese mainland so far this year, with nearly 1 billion yuan (about 140 million US dollars) in ticket sales. Other top earners include Oscar-winning animation "The Boy and the Heron" and sci-fi epic "Dune: Part Two." The momentum of cultural diversity and exchange on the silver screen has rolled into major film events in China. During the 2024 Beijing International Film Festival, a selection of more than 250 outstanding Chinese and foreign films were screened across 27 partnership theaters and venues. Featuring a total of 461 films from various countries and regions, the recently-concluded Shanghai International Film Festival offered another audiovisual treat for Chinese moviegoers. Among those enjoying the Shanghai film festival was FilmHouse, a content creator based in the city of Huzhou, Zhejiang Province. And he found that his two-hour journey to Shanghai has been truly rewarding. "I managed to get tickets for 19 films with the help of my family members and friends. The most delightful was Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction,'" he said. "The festival's list of imported films is very diverse, and it is definitely a carnival for movie fans." During the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May, Mao Yu, deputy director of the China Film Administration, pledged further efforts to import films in more diversified genres from more countries.