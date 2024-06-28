China adopts law on rural collective economic organizations

Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a law to promote the development of rural collective economic organizations and safeguard the interests of farmers.

The law, which was passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, will take effect on May 1, 2025.

According to the law, the government will support the development of these organizations through fiscal, tax, financial, land, talent and industrial policies, to strengthen the new rural collective economy.

The same day saw lawmakers adopt an amendment to the accounting law that will strengthen supervision, increase penalties for violations, and improve the quality of accounting information.

Revisions to the frontier health and quarantine law were also passed at the session, with enhanced measures to improve national border health quarantine and prevent cross-border spread of infectious diseases.