China's courier sector handles over 80 billion parcels in H1

China's courier sector handled more than 80 billion parcels in the first half of this year, the State Post Bureau said Monday.

The figure was achieved 59 days earlier than in 2023, data from the bureau showed.

In June, the average daily express delivery volume exceeded 500 million pieces, while the monthly average topped 13 billion parcels in the first half.

Since the initiation of large-scale equipment renewal and trade-in initiatives, courier companies have accelerated the elimination of old sorting and security check equipment, increased the proportion of new energy vehicles, and promoted the intelligent and low-carbon upgrade of equipment, the bureau said.