Travel to mainland to be more convenient for non-Chinese permanent residents of HK, Macau

  13:40 UTC+8, 2024-07-01       0
Starting July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of the two special administrative regions will be eligible to apply for special travel permits to enter the mainland.
China's immigration authorities announced on Monday a new measure that will make it more convenient for non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau to travel to the mainland.

Starting July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of the two special administrative regions will be eligible to apply for special travel permits to enter the mainland, according to the National Immigration Administration.

According to the basic laws of the two regions, permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau include both Chinese and non-Chinese nationals.

Holders of these documents will be allowed multiple entries into the mainland within a five-year validity period, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. After completing procedures such as fingerprint collection, the holders can enter through the express clearance channel, according to the administration.

However, if non-Chinese holders intend to work, study, or engage in news reporting activities on the mainland, they should apply for visas or residence permits in accordance with the law.

The administration said that it will continue to improve immigration management services to support the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and promote the integration of Hong Kong and Macau into the country's overall development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
