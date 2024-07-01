Flag-raising ceremony, reception held to mark 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland

The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Monday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying, Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, and Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, as well as officials from the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, and the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, attended the flag-raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square Monday morning.

Following the ceremony, a grand reception was hosted by the HKSAR government in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. A film was shown summarizing the HKSAR government's work over the past year.

In his speech at the reception, Lee said that Hong Kong has ridden out the storm of the epidemic and fully resumed normal travel, completed the local legislation for Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law to fulfill the constitutional responsibility and historic mission, improved district governance and fully implemented the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

He added that Hong Kong has established care teams in all 18 districts to help residents in need at different levels, as the government has been working assiduously to develop the economy and improve people's livelihood.

Noting that the central government will send another pair of giant pandas, which will arrive in Hong Kong in a few months, Lee said that he is deeply grateful to the central government for its care and support for Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, the HKSAR government will focus its efforts in three main areas: developing the economy and improving people's livelihood, reinforcing Hong Kong's competitive edge and exploring new areas of growth as well as seizing both national and international opportunities, and boarding the "fast train" of national development, Lee said.

"While there are both opportunities and challenges for Hong Kong today, our opportunities decidedly outnumber the challenges," he said, adding that the government will bravely shoulder its responsibilities and deliver good results.