Former vice governor of China's Heilongjiang arrested for suspected bribery

The Supreme People's Procuratorate on Tuesday announced its decision to arrest Wang Yixin, former vice governor of Heilongjiang Province in northeast China, on suspicion of bribery.

The case was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation carried out by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.

According to the investigation, Wang assisted others in job promotion, land development, and project contracting in return for huge amounts of money and valuables.

Wang previously also served as a member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China Heilongjiang Provincial Committee and deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Heilongjiang provincial government.

He has been expelled from the Party and dismissed from public office, according to an official statement released last month.