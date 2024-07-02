﻿
News / Nation

China upgrades emergency response to heavy rainfall, flooding in Hunan

Xinhua
  22:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
Chinese authorities on Tuesday upgraded the emergency response to disasters triggered by recent severe rainfall and flooding in central China's Hunan Province to Level III.
Xinhua
  22:05 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0

Chinese authorities on Tuesday upgraded the emergency response to disasters triggered by recent severe rainfall and flooding in central China's Hunan Province to Level III.

The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction has dispatched a team to guide and assist local governments with disaster relief work and rescue efforts, aiming to ensure the basic needs of affected residents.

In response to disasters in Hunan's Miluo City and Pingjiang County, China's Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched two unmanned aerial vehicles to enhance emergency communication support. More than 560 rescue workers have participated in related flood control and relief efforts.

Since mid-June, heavy rains have persisted in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, leading to the continuous rise of water levels and flooding.

Water levels have exceeded warning marks in sections of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River located below an estuary of Dongting Lake, according to the Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday.

MEM has urged increased attention to geological disasters, the advance relocation of residents of hazardous areas, the prompt restoration of affected flood-prevention facilities and telecommunication infrastructure, and accelerated reconstruction work.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     