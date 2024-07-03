﻿
China Southern Airlines to launch direct flights linking Beijing, Dhaka

Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-07-03
Starting from July 15, China Southern Airlines will launch a new direct route from Beijing to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, China Southern Airlines has said.

At a launching ceremony held here on Monday, Bangladeshi Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Muhammad Faruk Khan said China has always been a great friend of Bangladesh, expressing the hope that the direct flight will further strengthen trade and economic ties between Dhaka and Beijing.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that the opening of direct flights between the capitals of China and Bangladesh will further enhance aviation connectivity between the two countries, facilitating personnel exchanges, mutual understanding, and cooperation in various fields.

Yao said he hoped more citizens from both countries will engage in two-way tourism and seeking business opportunities, and that more Chinese enterprises will invest and set up businesses in Bangladesh. He encouraged frequent exchanges between the people of the two nations to solidify the foundation of China-Bangladesh friendship.

"China will continue to facilitate international travel and provide a safe, comfortable, and convenient travel environment for foreign nationals in China," he added.

According to China Southern Airlines, the service will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Saturdays.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
