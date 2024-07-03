News / Nation

Mainland says new anti-separatist judicial guidelines do not target Taiwan compatriots

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2024-07-03       0
The recent judicial guidelines issued by the mainland on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists do not target Taiwan compatriots.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2024-07-03       0

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday said that the recent judicial guidelines issued by the mainland on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists do not target Taiwan compatriots.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry on Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' willful misinterpretation of the judicial document and recent acts to heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The DPP authorities deliberately confuse the majority of Taiwan compatriots with diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists, and attempt to stoke fear and sway public opinion, all of which is malicious, Chen said.

"As always, we warmly welcome and support our Taiwan compatriots to participate in cross-Strait exchange and cooperation in various fields, and to enhance their understanding of the mainland," he said.

On June 21, Chinese authorities issued a set of guidelines on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists who undertake or incite secessionist acts, allowing the death penalty and trials in absentia in relevant cases.

The guidelines, jointly issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and the ministries of public security, state security, and justice, took effect upon release.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     