Mainland says new anti-separatist judicial guidelines do not target Taiwan compatriots

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday said that the recent judicial guidelines issued by the mainland on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists do not target Taiwan compatriots.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry on Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' willful misinterpretation of the judicial document and recent acts to heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The DPP authorities deliberately confuse the majority of Taiwan compatriots with diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists, and attempt to stoke fear and sway public opinion, all of which is malicious, Chen said.

"As always, we warmly welcome and support our Taiwan compatriots to participate in cross-Strait exchange and cooperation in various fields, and to enhance their understanding of the mainland," he said.

On June 21, Chinese authorities issued a set of guidelines on imposing criminal punishments on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists who undertake or incite secessionist acts, allowing the death penalty and trials in absentia in relevant cases.

The guidelines, jointly issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and the ministries of public security, state security, and justice, took effect upon release.