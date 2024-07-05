Juneyao Airlines apologizes for passenger heatstroke due to air con woes

Juneyao Airlines issued an apology on Thursday for the distressing experience endured by passengers following a report that a passenger had suffered heatstroke during a Wednesday flight from Shanghai to Guangzhou, due to inadequate cabin air conditioning.

Social media users highlighted that the flight, HO1851, had been delayed for over two hours on Wednesday, with the cabin air conditioning reportedly not functioning.

In response, Juneyao Airlines acknowledged that the flight was delayed due to thunderstorms and explained that given the limited cooling capacity on one side of the aircraft, the crew took measures to mitigate the situation. During the wait for departure, the aircraft doors were opened, and the boarding bridge's air-conditioning system was utilized to provide continuous airflow and cooling.

Upon receiving clearance, the aircraft's doors were closed. However, due to ongoing thunderstorm conditions, the flight was pushed back on schedule.

As the cabin temperature escalated, the airline attempted to reconnect the aircraft with an air-conditioning truck, but unfortunately, the weather prevented a successful connection.

Throughout this period, the cabin crew provided passengers with ice water and opened doors for additional ventilation, as detailed in the airline's statement.

Shanghai has been enduring sweltering heat waves recently, with Xujiahui achieving the highest national temperature ranking during Thursday's noon hour.

Juneyao Airlines expressed its sincere apologies for any discomfort caused to passengers due to this incident and pledged to continuously strengthen its safeguard capabilities in all aspects.