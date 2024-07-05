News / Nation

Juneyao Airlines apologizes for passenger heatstroke due to air con woes

Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  17:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
Juneyao Airlines issued an apology on Thursday to a passenger who suffered heatstroke on a Wednesday flight from Shanghai to Guangzhou, due to inadequate cabin air conditioning.
Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  17:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0

Juneyao Airlines issued an apology on Thursday for the distressing experience endured by passengers following a report that a passenger had suffered heatstroke during a Wednesday flight from Shanghai to Guangzhou, due to inadequate cabin air conditioning.

Social media users highlighted that the flight, HO1851, had been delayed for over two hours on Wednesday, with the cabin air conditioning reportedly not functioning.

In response, Juneyao Airlines acknowledged that the flight was delayed due to thunderstorms and explained that given the limited cooling capacity on one side of the aircraft, the crew took measures to mitigate the situation. During the wait for departure, the aircraft doors were opened, and the boarding bridge's air-conditioning system was utilized to provide continuous airflow and cooling.

Upon receiving clearance, the aircraft's doors were closed. However, due to ongoing thunderstorm conditions, the flight was pushed back on schedule.

As the cabin temperature escalated, the airline attempted to reconnect the aircraft with an air-conditioning truck, but unfortunately, the weather prevented a successful connection.

Throughout this period, the cabin crew provided passengers with ice water and opened doors for additional ventilation, as detailed in the airline's statement.

Shanghai has been enduring sweltering heat waves recently, with Xujiahui achieving the highest national temperature ranking during Thursday's noon hour.

Juneyao Airlines expressed its sincere apologies for any discomfort caused to passengers due to this incident and pledged to continuously strengthen its safeguard capabilities in all aspects.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Xujiahui
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     