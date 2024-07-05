Dike breach occurs in China's second-largest freshwater lake, 5,000 evacuated

A dike breach in Dongting Lake in central China's Hunan Province occurred at 5:48pm following failed emergency repair efforts, local authorities have said.

A preliminary investigation estimates that the width of the breach was about 10 meters.

The relocation of approximately 5,000 residents of the affected area has been completed, according to the local flood control department.

A large amount of lake water has overflowed from the gap with a fast flow rate, according to the government of Tuanzhou Township, Huarong County under Yueyang City.

Sand carrier ships have been dispatched to the scene for the rescue operation. Trucks were also deployed to fill the gap.

Dongting is China's second-largest freshwater lake. The affected area near Tuanbei Village covers about 50 square km. This area experienced a dike breach back in 1996.

Since June 16, Hunan has suffered the strongest rainfall this year, which has broken local historical records in some regions.