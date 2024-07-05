First-time passenger opens emergency door instead of bathroom

A passenger opened an airplane's emergency door, thinking it was the restroom, causing an emergency slide to deploy and leading to the flight's cancellation at Quzhou Airport in Zhejiang on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 8:45pm at Quzhou Airport in Zhejiang Province on Air China's CA2754 flight to Chengdu. It was the passenger's first time flying, police confirmed on Friday.

A passenger told Chongqing Morning Post: "The flight was delayed from its 8:45pm departure due to air traffic control. Around 9pm, it seemed no one was in the back operation area, and a passenger looking for the bathroom mistakenly opened the emergency door."

He added: "There was no sound when the slide deployed. After the incident, they announced a further delay, and then canceled the flight. Air China took us to a hotel to rest."

Another passenger recalled: "A woman ran to the back cabin and opened the emergency door, causing everyone on the plane to stay at a hotel. Today, we received compensation of 400 yuan (US$60)."