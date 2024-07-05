News / Nation

First-time passenger opens emergency door instead of bathroom

Air China's CA2754 flight at Quzhou Airport, waiting to take off to Chengdu, is canceled after escape slide deployed when woman looking for the bathroom opens the wrong door.
Ti Gong

The emergency door of Air China's CA2754 flight at Quzhou Airport after a passenger opened it, thinking it was the bathroom.

A passenger opened an airplane's emergency door, thinking it was the restroom, causing an emergency slide to deploy and leading to the flight's cancellation at Quzhou Airport in Zhejiang on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 8:45pm at Quzhou Airport in Zhejiang Province on Air China's CA2754 flight to Chengdu. It was the passenger's first time flying, police confirmed on Friday.

A passenger told Chongqing Morning Post: "The flight was delayed from its 8:45pm departure due to air traffic control. Around 9pm, it seemed no one was in the back operation area, and a passenger looking for the bathroom mistakenly opened the emergency door."

He added: "There was no sound when the slide deployed. After the incident, they announced a further delay, and then canceled the flight. Air China took us to a hotel to rest."

Another passenger recalled: "A woman ran to the back cabin and opened the emergency door, causing everyone on the plane to stay at a hotel. Today, we received compensation of 400 yuan (US$60)."

Ti Gong

A passenger posts on Red that the crew compensated each passenger with 400 yuan.

An aviation expert said incidents involving the opening of emergency doors and the deployment of emergency slides are quite common. "Depending on the aircraft, opening an emergency door can cost 100,000 to 200,000 yuan and ground the plane for several days."

According to relevant Chinese laws, the unauthorized opening of an airplane's emergency door disrupts flight order and endangers flight safety. If it causes serious consequences, the person responsible will face criminal penalties and be liable for civil compensation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
