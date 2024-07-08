Woman arrested after 'racially motivated' attack on Chinese student in New Zealand

A woman suspected of attacking a Chinese student on a bus in Auckland on New Zealand's North Island on June 28 has been arrested, the Chinese consulate in Auckland confirmed on Monday.

The 16-year-old student was on a bus to Auckland City when he was attacked by a woman with a metal bar, local police said. Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Mapp said the "unprovoked assault" left the teenager with serious facial injuries.

The victim told the New Zealand Herald the woman started "verbally abusing me and then immediately started to physically abuse me."

The Chinese Consulate General in Auckland commended local police for their swift action. The suspect would be charged with "intentional injury with a hate motive."

The Consulate General urged a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victim and reiterated its commitment to protecting the safety and property of Chinese citizens in the region.