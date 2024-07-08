﻿
Second defense line imperiled after dike breach in central China

Xinhua
  13:46 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0
An embankment seen as the second line of defense following a dike breach in central China's Hunan Province was under threat on Monday, local authorities said.
More than 300 police officers and firefighters are working at the site to stem the piping effect that is eroding the embankment in Huarong County, said the province's water resources department.

The 14.3-km embankment is located around 2 kilometers behind the dike that burst on Friday at Dongting Lake, China's second-largest freshwater lake, following a heavy rainstorm.

The piping effect can hollow out a dike and lead to a burst if not properly handled.

At least 7,000 residents have been evacuated following the dike burst on Friday, and workers are racing against time to seal the 226-meter breach.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
