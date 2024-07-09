﻿
China's deep-sea heavy-duty mining vehicle reaches record depth in sea trial

China's deep-sea heavy-duty mining vehicle has completed a sea trial at a depth exceeding 4,000 meters.
China's deep-sea heavy-duty mining vehicle has completed a sea trial at a depth exceeding 4,000 meters, marking a significant breakthrough in the country's deep-sea mineral resource development technology.

The trial was conducted by "Pioneer II," an engineering prototype developed independently by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the Shanghai municipal government said on Tuesday.

"Pioneer II" completed five diving and seabed mining operations, including a record-breaking dive to 4,102.8 meters, marking the first time a Chinese deep-sea heavy-duty mining vehicle conducted trial operations at depths exceeding 4,000 meters.

The mining vehicle has pioneered several innovations in the country, including high-mobility deep-sea navigation over complex seabed terrains and composite drilling and mining of multiple types of deep-sea minerals.

Yang Jianmin, chair professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and chief scientist of "Pioneer II," said that during the sea trial, the mining vehicle completed one dive per day for five consecutive days from June 22 to 26 in the western Pacific Ocean, successfully obtaining over 200 kg of various deep-sea mineral samples.

Yang noted that while deep-sea mineral resources are generally found at depths ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 meters, the trial indicated that "Pioneer II" can almost reach the depths required for seabed mining.

Several prominent experts, including Lin Zhongqin and Li Jiabiao, both academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Li Maolin, director of a national key laboratory of deep-sea mineral resources, hailed the success of the sea trial as another solid step forward for China's deep sea exploration.

According to the experts, it signifies that China will receive more technical and equipment support for deep-sea scientific research, resource exploration, and environmental preservation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
