3 dead, 2 injured after car hit by falling rocks in southwest China

Three people were killed and two others injured after rocks rolling down a mountain hit their sedan in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday evening, local authorities said.

The accident occurred around 7:30pm on the S204 highway in Sichuan's Bazhong City when rocks from a sudden mountain collapse struck their sedan. The injured were sent to hospital and their conditions are not life-threatening, according to local authorities of Tongjiang County in Bazhong.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.