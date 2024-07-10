﻿
News / Nation

Boy, 15, strangled to death over a debt dispute

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:12 UTC+8, 2024-07-10       0
Police say two boys, around 16 or 17 years old, have been arrested and detained on charges of intentional homicide after incident near their school in Shantou, Guangdong.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:12 UTC+8, 2024-07-10       0

Two boys have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was strangled to death over a debt in Shantou, Guangdong.

At around 5pm on Saturday, July 6, the boys identified as Fang Mou Run and Fang Mou Hui, are said to have met the victim, Mingming, near their school.

Fang Mou Run is alleged to have strangled Mingming with his arm, causing death by suffocation. Both boys have been detained on charges of intentional homicide, police said.

On July 9, Mingming's father, surnamed Fang, told thepaper.cn that his son had been lured to the school by the two boys. The boys had been friends, he said, and the suspects are around 16 or 17 years old.

Chat records provided by Fang showed that Mingming and one of the suspects had discussed topics related to money. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

Boy, 15, strangled to death over a debt dispute
Ti Gong

A screenshot of a chat between Mingming and one of the suspects.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     