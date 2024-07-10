Boy, 15, strangled to death over a debt dispute

Two boys have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was strangled to death over a debt in Shantou, Guangdong.

At around 5pm on Saturday, July 6, the boys identified as Fang Mou Run and Fang Mou Hui, are said to have met the victim, Mingming, near their school.



Fang Mou Run is alleged to have strangled Mingming with his arm, causing death by suffocation. Both boys have been detained on charges of intentional homicide, police said.

On July 9, Mingming's father, surnamed Fang, told thepaper.cn that his son had been lured to the school by the two boys. The boys had been friends, he said, and the suspects are around 16 or 17 years old.

Chat records provided by Fang showed that Mingming and one of the suspects had discussed topics related to money. Authorities are continuing their investigation.