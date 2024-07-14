Body remains found in Thailand believed to be those of missing Chinese woman

Thai police have discovered human remains that are believed to belong to a Chinese woman who went missing in Thailand in early July, Red Star News reported on July 14.

Thai police have discovered human remains that are believed to belong to a Chinese woman who went missing in Thailand in early July, Red Star News reported on July 14. The Chinese woman identified as Yan Ruimin traveled alone to Thailand in late June. She was last seen on July 1 after meeting with a man named Ma Yanqing from China's Anhui Province, whom Thai police have identified as a major suspect. On July 13, police uncovered partially decomposed human remains under a blue waterproof sheet in Bang Phra, Chachoengsao Province, which are believed to be those of Yan.

Following her disappearance, Yan's family received a ransom call demanding 1 million yuan (US$137,725). Subsequent investigations by the police revealed extensive cleaned-up bloodstains in the rental car and accommodation used by the suspect, Ma. Surveillance footage captured Ma picking up Yan in his car on July 1. The two were seen walking together, sometimes holding hands. According to Customs records, Ma checked out of his hotel room, returned the rented vehicle on July 3 and left Thailand by plane from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Police revealed that on July 4, Yan's WeChat payment account purchased durian, dumplings, and other food items near the Venetian Macau hotel but there were no records of Yan leaving Thailand.