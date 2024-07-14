﻿
News / Nation

Body remains found in Thailand believed to be those of missing Chinese woman

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  14:12 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
Thai police have discovered human remains that are believed to belong to a Chinese woman who went missing in Thailand in early July, Red Star News reported on July 14.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  14:12 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0

Thai police have discovered human remains that are believed to belong to a Chinese woman who went missing in Thailand in early July, Red Star News reported on July 14.

The Chinese woman identified as Yan Ruimin traveled alone to Thailand in late June. She was last seen on July 1 after meeting with a man named Ma Yanqing from China's Anhui Province, whom Thai police have identified as a major suspect.

On July 13, police uncovered partially decomposed human remains under a blue waterproof sheet in Bang Phra, Chachoengsao Province, which are believed to be those of Yan.

Body remains found in Thailand believed to be those of missing Chinese woman

Thai police at the crime scene where the human remains were found on July 13.

Following her disappearance, Yan's family received a ransom call demanding 1 million yuan (US$137,725). Subsequent investigations by the police revealed extensive cleaned-up bloodstains in the rental car and accommodation used by the suspect, Ma.

Surveillance footage captured Ma picking up Yan in his car on July 1. The two were seen walking together, sometimes holding hands.

According to Customs records, Ma checked out of his hotel room, returned the rented vehicle on July 3 and left Thailand by plane from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Police revealed that on July 4, Yan's WeChat payment account purchased durian, dumplings, and other food items near the Venetian Macau hotel but there were no records of Yan leaving Thailand.

Body remains found in Thailand believed to be those of missing Chinese woman

CCTV footage from Sunthon Kosa Road (Khlong Toei Market) shows Yan walking with Ma, the suspect, on July 1, 2024.

Yan's family, who had arrived in Thailand by July 10, confirmed receiving a ransom call. They reported this to the police, who assured them that the remains found were likely Yan's, although DNA tests are still being conducted.

The Thai authorities are coordinating with forensic officials for DNA analysis and intensifying their efforts to apprehend Ma.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     