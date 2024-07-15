﻿
News / Nation

Suspect in killing and dismemberment of missing woman arrested in Macau

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:47 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
The Macau police have arrested Ma, a 34-year-old Chinese passport holder, who is suspected of murdering a Chinese woman, Yan Ruimin, who had gone missing in Thailand.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:47 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0

A man suspected of the murder and dismemberment of a Chinese woman who went missing earlier this month in Thailand has been arrested in Macau.

On July 15, the Macau police said that during an investigation into a case involving the pawning of counterfeit luxury watches, they discovered the suspect's identity matched that of a person involved in a kidnapping case concerning a Chinese woman in Thailand.

Suspect in killing and dismemberment of missing woman arrested in Macau

A Judiciary Police station in Macau.

The man, identified as Ma, 34, unemployed and holding a Chinese passport, was apprehended on July 10 after attempting to pawn a fake watch at a local shop.

Ma was intercepted at the Macau Taipa Ferry Terminal as he attempted to flee to Hong Kong, according to a report by thepaper.cn.

During their investigation, authorities discovered that Ma's identity matched that of a suspect wanted in connection with the kidnap and brutal murder of a woman named Yan Ruimin from the Chinese mainland in Thailand.

The case has been transferred to mainland authorities for further investigation.

The Chinese woman traveled alone to Thailand in late June. She was last seen on July 1 after meeting with the suspect. Surveillance footage captured Ma picking up Yan in his car on July 1. The two were seen walking together, sometimes holding hands.

Suspect in killing and dismemberment of missing woman arrested in Macau

CCTV footage from Sunthon Kosa Road (Khlong Toei Market) shows Yan walking with Ma, the suspect, on July 1.

Thai police said in a statement on July 13 that they believed the suspect murdered Yan in the early hours of July 3, dismembered her body, and disposed of the remains in various remote locations.

Some body parts were found in a pond surrounded by dense forest. Further investigations led police to a grassy area in Bang Phra Town, Chachoengsao Province, where they uncovered partially decomposed body parts wrapped in a blue waterproof cloth and buried about 20 centimeters deep.

Following her disappearance, Yan's family received a ransom call demanding 1 million yuan (US$137,725). Subsequent investigations by the police revealed extensive cleaned-up bloodstains in a rental car and accommodation used by Ma.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     