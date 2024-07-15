Suspect in killing and dismemberment of missing woman arrested in Macau

The Macau police have arrested Ma, a 34-year-old Chinese passport holder, who is suspected of murdering a Chinese woman, Yan Ruimin, who had gone missing in Thailand.

The man, identified as Ma, 34, unemployed and holding a Chinese passport, was apprehended on July 10 after attempting to pawn a fake watch at a local shop. Ma was intercepted at the Macau Taipa Ferry Terminal as he attempted to flee to Hong Kong, according to a report by thepaper.cn. During their investigation, authorities discovered that Ma's identity matched that of a suspect wanted in connection with the kidnap and brutal murder of a woman named Yan Ruimin from the Chinese mainland in Thailand. The case has been transferred to mainland authorities for further investigation.

The Chinese woman traveled alone to Thailand in late June. She was last seen on July 1 after meeting with the suspect. Surveillance footage captured Ma picking up Yan in his car on July 1. The two were seen walking together, sometimes holding hands.