United Airlines expands China-US routes with more direct flights

Four direct flights per week from Shanghai to Los Angeles will start on August 29, with plans to make that one per day by late October, all operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.
United Airlines is introducing four direct flights per week from Shanghai to Los Angeles from August 29, with plans to increase to one flight per day by late October. These flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the airline said.

UA 199 departs from Shanghai to Los Angeles on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 20:10, arriving at 16:55 the same day. UA 198 departs from Los Angeles to Shanghai on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 12:55, arriving at 17:45 the next day.

In addition to the new Shanghai to Los Angeles route, Chinese passengers can continue to enjoy existing direct flights between Shanghai and San Francisco, as well as Beijing and San Francisco.

In addition, a daily direct flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles will be expanded to two flights a day from October 26, also using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

United Airlines serves more than 67 countries with direct flights to 134 destinations. The number of its transatlantic and transpacific flights surpasses those of all other US airlines combined.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
