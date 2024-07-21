8 bodies retrieved after flash floods in southwest China

Rescuers have retrieved eight bodies, found and brought four to safety as of 8pm Saturday, after rain-triggered flash floods in southwest China's Sichuan Province left over 30 missing.

The disaster occurred at around 2:30am Saturday, which damaged over 40 houses and affected 1,254 residents in Xinhua village, Hanyuan County under Ya'an City, local authorities said.

A total of 443 rescuers have been sent to the scene immediately. Roads and communications have been partially restored, and the affected residents have been accommodated.

The rescue operation is still underway.