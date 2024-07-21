Northeast China province issues highest rainstorm alerts

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday afternoon issued two red alerts for rainstorms, with red being the highest alert level in the country's four-tier weather warning system, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

The observatory issued the first red alert at 1:10 pm, followed by a second at 2:20 pm It said that several townships in the province have seen rainfall ranging from 50 mm to 70 mm within a period of one to two hours.

Heavy rain is expected to continue, with forecasts predicting cumulative rainfall of 100 mm or more.

At 1:40 pm Sunday, it also warned of severe convective weather, forecasting thunderstorms, gales and hail, as well as heavy rain in some parts of the province over the next six hours.